UAE Traffic Update: Temporary Closure Of Sharjah Roundabout Starting August 3
A roundabout in Sharjah will be temporarily closed starting Sunday, August 3, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority announced on Saturday.
The roundabout, located near the Holy Quran Complex in the Muweileh Commercial Area, will be off limits for motorists due to maintenance work, which will take place in the area.
Authorities clarified that alternative routes will be provided to ensure smooth traffic until the closure ends on Friday, August 22.
They took to social platform X to call on motorists and road users in general to follow traffic safety guidelines and use the alternative routes to ensure everyone's safety.
The following map shows the area affected by the closure highlighted in red and alternative roads shown in green:
Last month, the emirate announced that the roads connecting Mleiha Road and Sharjah Ring Road, near University Bridge will be closed for two months .
The decision was taken to continue work on the Etihad Rail Project which is aimed at revolutionising transportation across the UAE.
Etihad Rail is the UAE's national railway network, designed to connect all seven emirates and link the UAE with the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The project aims to provide an efficient and safe transportation system for both freight and passengers.
