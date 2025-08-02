India Vs Pakistan In Dubai, Asia Cup 2025 Match Timings And Venues Out

The Asian Cricket Council has officially announced the venues for the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, 2025. The UAE was announced as the host country for the tournament last week.

The tournament will be played across the two world class venues of Dubai, which will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi, which will host 8 matches, bringing a total of 19 T20 Internationals to fans across the region.

Recommended For You

This year's Asia Cup will feature 8 teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong (China) and will be played in a T20 format. The tournament is poised to be a major highlight in the international cricket calendar in 2025. Details of the matches and their venues have been attached.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The Asia Cup is more than just a tournament, it's a celebration of Asian cricket. Hosting it in the UAE allows us to bring the excitement to one of the most vibrant cricketing hubs in the world. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are well equipped to deliver a seamless and world class experience for players, fans, and broadcasters alike," said Mohsin Naqvi, President of the Asian Cricket Council.

"We are confident that the 2025 edition will not only set new standards for excellence but also deepen the connection between the game and millions of passionate supporters across the continent," he added.

Tournament highlights:



Dates: 9th to 28th September, 2025

Format: T201 (Group Stage Super Four Final)

Blockbuster Fixture: India vs Pakistan scheduled for September 14, 2025 with potential rematches during Super Four and Final Final: To be held in Dubai

Naqvi also shared the match timings in a tweet. The tournament opener is placed between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match will be held in Dubai on September 14 at 6pm.

Dubai will also host the India vs UAE match on September 10. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

India was scheduled to host this year's Asia Cup, but the simmering diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring nations forced the Indian cricket board to bring the eight-team tournament to the UAE.