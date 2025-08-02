Why Shah Rukh Khan's National Award For Jawan Is 33 Years Too Late

The 71st National Awards announcement on Saturday came as a shock and surprise to many, and not for choosing someone undeserving. One of the most prestigious film honours by the Indian government had finally recognised Shah Rukh Khan, after a 33-year-long career filled with commercial successes, critical acclaim and international accolades.

Khan has 15 Filmfare Awards, was honoured with a Padma Shri by the Indian government in 2005, the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2007, and the Legion of Honour in 2014 (both by the Government of France).

He is one of the most recognised faces from Indian cinema in the world, despite never having worked in an international project. His fandom spans countries and generations. It is hard to sum up his impact in one article, and I'm not going to try.

But why did a man with such exceptional achievements have to wait 33 years for a National Film Award? That's a recurring question across social media platforms today. Indian cinema lovers are pointing out that many films - not necessarily the mainstream romantic ones that gave Khan his popularity - deserved recognition much sooner.

The jury announced the National Film award for Best Actor for his 2023 release 'Jawan', which starred him as a messiah for the oppressed, fighting against corruption. This was hardly the first impactful, socially conscious, patriotic role he played.

Fans have been citing his past works - including 'Swades', 'Veer-Zara', 'Chak De! India' and 'My Name Is Khan' - as more deserving of the National Award. Here are some posts from X:

Past films that should have won him the award

The most repeated name is of course 'Swades' (2004) diercted by Ashutosh Gowariker (coincidentally head of the central committee of the 71st National Film Awards). 'Swades' starred Khan as an NRI working for NASA, who visits his hometown in rural India and is grief-struck by the plight of his people there. It won two National Film Awards in 2005 - for Best Male Playback Singer and Cinematography - but none for Khan or the director.

In fact, Khan had himself admitted that he deserved the National Award for best actor that year, over Saif Ali Khan, who was awarded for his role in 'Hum Tum'.

Another 2004 release that could have been a contender was 'Veer-Zara', where Khan played an Indian Air Force pilot who falls in love with a Pakistani woman and ends up in jail in that country for 22 years after being framed out of spite.

Khan delivered another memorable performance two years later in 'Chak De! India ', as a former captain of the Indian men's hockey team who, after being ostracised following a controversial defeat, returns years later to coach the Indian women's hockey team. The narrative follows Khan's efforts to unite a team of sixteen disparate players from across India and lead them to international success.

His monologues like "States ke naam mujhe sunai nahi dete hain (I can't hear the names of states, for me there is one India)" and "70 minute hain tumhare paas (You have 70 minutes)" have become iconic over the years.

'Chak De! India' was awarded Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 55th National Film Awards, while Khan won Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards that year.

Other films that fans have been bringing include 'My Name Is Khan ', where he played an autistic Muslim who sets out on a journey to meet the US President after his Hindu wife suffers from Islamophobic discrimination following the September 11 attacks.

The film premiered in the UAE two days before its worldwide release, receiving widespread acclaim for its subject matter, direction, social message and performances, particularly of Khan.

So, it is no surprise, really, that his Jawan recognition is being called 33 years too late.

Not just fans, celebrated actors have called this a long-awaited one as well. Thespian Kamal Haasan, who has won the award thrice, remarked, "Kudos to @iamsrk on your National Award for Jawan, a recognition that has been long awaited for your remarkable influence on world cinema."

This brings to mind Leonardo DiCaprio's Academy Award for 'The Revenant' in 2016, one that was widely considered too late for an actor of his calibre.

Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjeev Kumar, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah and Dhanush have multiple National Awards to their credit. The late Irrfan Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, and Manoj Bajpayee have won the award as well.

While Khan has been mostly known for his commercial successes, his films, right from 'Deewana' and 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' to 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan', have made a lasting impact on the Indian cine-lover. His works have helped shape what we know as the quintessential romantic Hindi cinema. It is no wonder then, that it came as a shock to Indian cine-lovers that it took him so long to get to this honour.