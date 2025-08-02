How A Swiss Diplomat Experienced The End Of WWII In Japan
By the summer of 1945, the Second World War was over in Europe. But on the other side of the planet, it was still raging. Eighty years ago, the conflict culminated in four dramatic days which changed the world: on August 6 and 9, the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki claimed more than 200,000 lives. Camille Gorgé, Switzerland's envoy to Japan, witnessed the events firsthand and documented them in detail.
The following entries are taken from his memoirsExternal link :
August 7, 1945
The city of Hiroshima was destroyed by a bomb: a single bomb, but unlike any seen before, with a mysterious composition and a force a thousand times stronger than conventional bombs. The number of fatalities is believed to be substantial. The drama apparently unfolded in just a fraction of a second.
August 8, 1945
The Hiroshima bomb is said to have claimed 100,000 lives. There is no doubt that with this new so-called atom bomb humanity has entered a new era.
August 9, 1945
Another disaster: Nagasaki suffered the same fate as Hiroshima. A second atomic bomb destroyed the city.
August 10, 1945
Events are unfolding fast. The imperial government is said to have agreed to an unconditional surrender with the sole condition that the Emperor keep his throne and his prerogatives.
On the evening of August 10, 1945, the Japanese envoy in Bern, Shunichi Kase, visited the head of the Swiss foreign ministry to communicate Japan's declaration of surrender. At the time, Switzerland held numerous protecting power mandates; among them was its role as intermediary between Japan and the US.
After the visit, the Swiss brokered a diplomatic exchange between the two countries, just as a group of Japanese army officers attempted a coup. The mediation succeeded, the coup failed, and the Second World War officially came to an end on September 2, 1945 – with Japan's surrender.Switzerland as protecting power
By the end of the war, neutral Switzerland had up to 219 protecting power mandates, and used its good offices to represent the interests of many countries vis-à-vis their enemies. As such, diplomats like Gorgé played a key role at the time.
