Americans Face Price Rises For Luxury Watches After Trump's Swiss Tariffs

Switzerland's watch industry is facing a threat to sales after Donald Trump said he would impose 39% tariffs on the country, raising the prospect of significantly higher prices in one of its biggest markets.

The elevated levy will push prices up for US consumers and hit volumes at some brands, analysts warned. The US accounted for 16.8% of Swiss watch exports in 2024, worth roughly CHF4.4 billion ($5.4 billion).

Swiss manufacturers The Swatch Group and Richemont, as well as London-listed Watches of Switzerland, a big Rolex and Patek Philippe dealer, all face“pain” if tariffs kick in next week as planned, Jefferies said.

At 39%, the levy exceeds the 31% proposed by Trump on“liberation day” in April, and far outstrips the 15% facing Switzerland's EU neighbours. Even at the lower rate, some retailers previously said they would need price rises“in the mid to high teens” to preserve US gross profit, according to Jefferies.

Watches of Switzerland shares fell 8% in London trading on Friday. The company said it would“continue to work closely with our brand partners to mitigate any potential impact”.

