Bern Biodiversity Project Brings Boost For Forest Bees

Français fr Davantage d'abeilles en forêt grâce à l'enrichissement écologique Original Read more: Davantage d'abeilles en forêt grâce à l'enrichissement écologiqu

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A project near Bern has confirmed that the ecological enrichment of forests, especially by creating more sunlit areas, improves species diversity – by encouraging plants which attract wild bees. This content was published on August 2, 2025 - 12:07 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The results of the project to boost biodiversity in wooded areas on the banks of the River Aare between Thun and Bern confirm this trend, according to Bern cantonal authorities.

During the project, two areas were compared – one ecologically enhanced, the other not. It seems that the number of wild bees is significantly higher in the rehabilitated area: not just in overall terms, but also in terms of variety of species, the canton said.

More More Swiss beekeepers struggle with solidified 'cement honey' crisis

This content was published on Aug 16, 2024 For consumers, cement honey isn't necessarily bad news. But for beekeepers, this means a lot of effort for very little return.

Read more: Swiss beekeepers struggle with solidified 'cement honey' crisi