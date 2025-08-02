Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bern Biodiversity Project Brings Boost For Forest Bees

2025-08-02 02:06:12
A project near Bern has confirmed that the ecological enrichment of forests, especially by creating more sunlit areas, improves species diversity – by encouraging plants which attract wild bees. This content was published on August 2, 2025 - 12:07
The results of the project to boost biodiversity in wooded areas on the banks of the River Aare between Thun and Bern confirm this trend, according to Bern cantonal authorities.

During the project, two areas were compared – one ecologically enhanced, the other not. It seems that the number of wild bees is significantly higher in the rehabilitated area: not just in overall terms, but also in terms of variety of species, the canton said.

