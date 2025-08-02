Bern Biodiversity Project Brings Boost For Forest Bees
Français
fr
Davantage d'abeilles en forêt grâce à l'enrichissement écologique
Original
Read more: Davantage d'abeilles en forêt grâce à l'enrichissement écologiqu
The results of the project to boost biodiversity in wooded areas on the banks of the River Aare between Thun and Bern confirm this trend, according to Bern cantonal authorities.
