Swiss Authorities Aim To Keep Negotiating With US On Tariffs
-
Русский
ru
Швейцария хочет продолжить переговоры с США по тарифам
Read more: Швейцария хочет продолжить переговоры с США по тарифа
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The US plans to impose tariffs of 39% on Swiss imports as of August 7, the White House said on the night of Thursday-Friday – a rate even higher than the 31% announced by Trump in April.
The tariff hike also deviates“significantly” from the draft of a joint declaration of intent which had been the result of intensive discussions between both sides in recent months, according to the Swiss government, which approved the draft on July 4.More More Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself
This content was published on Apr 10, 2025 Swiss companies, politicians and workers are scrambling to work out the true cost of punitive US tariffs.Read more: Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itsel
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment