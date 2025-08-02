Swiss Authorities Aim To Keep Negotiating With US On Tariffs

Русский ru Швейцария хочет продолжить переговоры с США по тарифам Read more: Швейцария хочет продолжить переговоры с США по тарифа

August 2, 2025

The US plans to impose tariffs of 39% on Swiss imports as of August 7, the White House said on the night of Thursday-Friday – a rate even higher than the 31% announced by Trump in April.

The tariff hike also deviates“significantly” from the draft of a joint declaration of intent which had been the result of intensive discussions between both sides in recent months, according to the Swiss government, which approved the draft on July 4.

