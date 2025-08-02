US Tariffs: Trump Cites 'Big' Trade Deficit With Switzerland

Français fr Pour Trump, 40 milliards de déficit = 39% de droits de douane Original Read more: Pour Trump, 40 milliards de déficit = 39% de droits de douan

MENAFN - Swissinfo) US President Donald Trump has justified the 39% tariff rate imposed on Switzerland with reference to the“big” trade deficit with the country. This content was published on August 2, 2025 - 10:30 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Speaking to the press in Washington before leaving for New Jersey on Friday, Trump said“the problem with Switzerland is that we have a $40 billion [CHF32.16 billion] deficit. I spoke yesterday to Switzerland, but we have a $40 billion deficit [...] That's a big deficit”. His remarks were reported by the Italian news agencies ANSA and Adnkronos.

Trump thus corroborated the explanations given earlier on Friday by Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who also currently holds the country's rotating presidency. According to Keller-Sutter, Trump believes Switzerland“steals” nearly CHF40 billion from the US every year because of the deficit.

She interpreted the tariff rate of 39% as being clearly tied to this amount:“CHF38.9 billion deficit, 39% customs duties, it's clear”, Keller-Sutter said.

On the sidelines of National Day celebrations on the Rütli meadow in central Switzerland, Keller-Sutter told journalists that the Swiss government rejected Washington's“absurd” position and wished to relaunch negotiations.

