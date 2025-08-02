Parque Omar - Cinta Costera - Old Town - SPI Will Strengthen Its Presence In Panama -
Armando King, director of the SPI, highlighted the commitment of this institution to peaceful coexistence in our country, through the SPI units, the visible face of a nation of peace and committed to the peace of all. “This is an institutional action in which security is not only the absence of crime, but also the construction of safe, reliable spaces conducive to human development. This initiative seeks to strengthen public security management and becomes an active pillar of peaceful coexistence in our country,” emphasized the director of the SPI. He urged the members of this operation, known as Fortaleza, to act with excellence, empathy, and proactivity, with the mission of preventing crime and inspiring confidence and security in citizens.
“We need every Panamanian and visitor from around the world to become an ally, because we are not only here to protect, but also to listen, guide, and lend a helping hand, because security is built in community with healthy coexistence, responsible tourism, and safe recreation ,” King added. More than 450 units are part of this operation , and as part of it, the emergency phone number (+507) 6960-7081 is available, as well as new panic buttons to report emergencies and seek assistance from the authorities.
