A New Panama Political Organization Led By Martín Torrijos

A New Panama Political Organization Led By Martín Torrijos -
The movement is based on that,” he explained. The former president spoke for the first time about this new group during a speech commemorating the 44th anniversary of the death of his father, Omar Torrijos. There, he defined the organization as a“broad, non-sectarian platform, aware that the country must be united.” Along these lines, Torrijos explained to La Decana that he has observed the need to create new political instruments in the face of what he considers the debacle of political parties.“I resigned from the PRD because the PRD that exists has nothing to do with the ideals, principles, and ethics of Omar Torrijos. But there's not just a problem within the PRD; there's a problem within all political parties, which, ultimately, have come to defend the interests of certain groups and not truly those of society,” he concluded.
The differentiating element for Torrijos must come from the citizen consultation, a process that has already begun. Torrijos ran as a presidential candidate during the 2024 elections, nominated by the Popular Party (PP). In that election, Torrijos finished in third place with 16% of the vote, behind Ricardo Lombana of the Movimiento Otro Camino (MOCA) party with 24.5% of the vote, and the eventual winner, José Raúl Mulino of the Realizando Metas party with 34.2%. He was president of the Republic from 2004 to 2009, governing as part of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD). However, in January 2024, he resigned from the party. His decision to run for the PP in 2024 came at a high political cost for the PRD, whose candidate, José Gabriel Carrizo, only obtained 5.8% of the vote.
Relationship with the United States
One of the critical points the former president has questioned is the signing of agreements between Panama and the United States, which cover security issues related to the Panama Canal, as well as agreements to find a mechanism for U.S. vessels to pass through the interoceanic waterway at a“cost-neutral” rate. “First, I wouldn't have signed them. Second, I maintain that these agreements are detrimental to sovereignty and national interests and violate the Neutrality Treaty,” Torrijos stated.
“Our role is not only to defend our sovereignty, but to explain to the United States that the only defense of the Canal is its neutrality. That benefits Panama, the United States, and all Canal users,” he concluded. After the signing of the agreements, one of the most vocal critics was Torrijos, who even signed a document along with hundreds of Panamanians repudiating it. In June of this year, the United States announced that it was revoking the visas of Torrijos and fellow former candidate and critic of the agreements, Ricardo Lombana.
Martín Torrijos – Former President of the Republic
Without a doubt, he will have a lot of Omar Torrijos's ideology, but also a lot of nationalist heritage; he will have a center-left approach.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment