Over 1.45 Lakh Food Processing Projects Approved Nationwide: Minister Of Food Processing

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has approved a total of 145,821 food processing projects across the country through three major schemes aimed at strengthening India's food processing infrastructure and supporting the Viksit Bharat vision, according to information provided to Parliament.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana, the ministry has sanctioned 1,134 food processing projects as of June 30, 2025.

This includes 41 Mega Food Parks and 395 cold chain projects distributed nationwide. The scheme represents one of the government's flagship initiatives to modernise food processing infrastructure.

The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme has recorded the highest number of approvals, with 144,517 proposals sanctioned across the country by the same date.

This scheme specifically targets micro-enterprises in the food processing sector to bring them into the formal economy.

Additionally, 170 proposals have been approved under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry, which operates with a budget allocation of Rs. 10,900 crores over a six-year period from 2021-22 to 2026-27.

The ministry's initiatives aim to increase preservation and processing capacities while reducing post-harvest losses across the agricultural value chain.

The schemes also focus on developing value-added products, introducing innovative technologies, and enhancing productivity and efficiency in food processing operations.

Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a significant beneficiary under these programs, with 261 proposals approved under the micro food processing enterprises scheme.

The district has been designated for banana cluster development under the Operation Greens component and banana has been identified as the One District One Product under the formalisation scheme.

The information was provided by Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh in a written response to the Rajya Sabha today.

The minister emphasised that most approved projects are located in rural areas, directly supporting local farming communities and contributing to inclusive economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)