India Announces Sugar Export Quota To European Union For 2025-26

2025-08-02 02:04:33
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 2 (KNN) India has officially announced its sugar export allocation to the European Union under the tariff-rate quota framework for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The Director General of Foreign Trade issued a public notice on Friday, establishing an export quota of 5,841 tonnes of sugar designated for EU markets.

The tariff-rate quota system allows a specified volume of Indian sugar exports to enter European Union markets at reduced tariff rates.

Once this predetermined quota threshold is reached, any additional sugar shipments from India will be subject to higher tariff charges, making the initial quota allocation particularly valuable for exporters.

The approved sugar export quota covers the period from October 2025 through September 2026, aligning with India's standard agricultural export cycle.

The Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will serve as the primary implementing agency responsible for overseeing and managing these tariff-rate quota exports to the European Union.

Export documentation procedures have been established to facilitate the preferential trade arrangement. The Additional Director General of Foreign Trade in Mumbai will issue required Certificates of Origin for sugar shipments destined for EU markets.

These certificates will only be granted following recommendations from APEDA, which will verify both the exporting entity's eligibility and the appropriate quantity allocation for each shipment.

