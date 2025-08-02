Tesla Launches First EV Charging Station In India At Mumbai's BKC
The station will be inaugurated on August 4, 2025, and will cater to both Supercharging and Destination Charging needs.
The facility includes four V4 Supercharger stalls offering DC fast charging at a rate of Rs 24 per kWh, with a peak output of around 250 kW.
These chargers can provide up to 267 km of range in just 15 minutes. Additionally, there are four AC Destination Charging stalls, each with an 11 kW capacity, priced at Rs 14 per kWh.
Tesla has also announced that customers purchasing a Tesla vehicle in India will receive a complimentary wall-connector installation, encouraging convenient home charging.
The company had earlier opened registrations and showcased its Model Y variants at the Mumbai Experience Centre, priced at Rs 59.89 lakh for the RWD and Rs 67.89 lakh for the Long Range RWD model (ex-showroom).
This is the first of eight Supercharging stations planned by Tesla across India as part of its broader strategy to support electric vehicle adoption with a strong charging network.
The initiative aligns with India's growing push towards sustainable mobility and Maharashtra's ambition to become an EV hub.
Industry experts and government officials have welcomed Tesla's move, seeing it as a key step toward improving EV infrastructure and promoting clean transportation in India.
With this launch, Tesla signals its serious intent to invest in and serve the Indian market, not just through vehicle sales but also through world-class EV support systems.
(KNN Bureau)
