DTI Looks To Qatar FDI For Muslim-Friendly Tourism In Philippines
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the Philippines is eyeing Qatari investments in supporting the Department of Tourism (DoT) to implement its roadmaps and programmes in the hotel industry, including halal and Muslim-friendly tourism, to increase the competitiveness of the Southeast Asian nation as a destination by investing in more facilities in the country.
Undersecretary Ceferino S Rodolfo of the DTI's Industry Development and Investment Promotions Group told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview that the aim is to cater not only to the growing halal tourism market but also to the mainstream traveller, addressing a notable lack of facilities.
Rodolfo emphasised the need for Qatar's assistance to build up this infrastructure, especially given that such hotels and other facilities in the country's hospitality industry would need to be halal-certified.
He also underscored the significant, untapped potential, acknowledging a“pain point” for Muslim tourists visiting the Philippines, saying,“In previous years, Muslim tourists faced limited choices in halal-certified hotels and restaurants.” But Rodolfo said the country's improving global standing shows momentum that new investments from Qatar can further accelerate.
“While the Philippines has recently climbed to the eighth spot in the Global Muslim Travel Index 2025, DTI officials emphasised that there remains significant room for investment in halal-certified facilities, especially in key tourism hotspots,” he stressed.
Rodolfo pointed out another compelling reason for investments: the low level of supply of accommodation in the country when compared with the Philippines' regional neighbours. This contributes to the higher cost of travel, he emphasised.
Meanwhile, the DTI is supporting the DoT and the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, which collaborated in launching the Hotel Industry Roadmap in 2023 to generate investments and increase the capacities of Philippine tourism, he said.
Rodolfo further said the Board of Investments (BoI) in the Philippines is promoting investments in energy together with the Department of Energy (DoE) to help bring down energy costs and make investments in destinations more competitive.
According to Rodolfo, the BoI is supporting the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), an Investment Promotion Agency attached to the DoT, in generating tourism-related investments.
Rodolfo noted that the DoT named all 13 properties of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts (MHR)“100% Muslim-friendly” after awarding the Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishments (MFAE) certificate to MHR last year. The awarding of halal certifications for a couple of hotels is on the anvil this year, he also said.
The state-owned Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported that the country now has a total of 17 DoT-certified Muslim-friendly accommodation establishments.“The DoT is developing the country's Muslim travel market, with special emphasis on attracting Muslim travellers from Southeast Asia and the Middle East,” the PNA reported.
At the same time, Rodolfo also suggested specific, high-value industrial facilities as prime“ready for takeover” opportunities for Qatari investors. He explained that this targeted approach aims to attract strategic international partners who can inject capital and operational expertise into existing, but currently non-operating, Philippine assets.
Some of these assets include the JG Summit Olefins Corporation (JGSOC), the petrochemical business of JG Summit Holdings Incorporated of the Gokongwei Group. Another is the Philippine Associated Smelting and Refining (PASAR) Corporation, a major copper smelter and refinery located in Leyte province.
Rodolfo explained that the Philippines lacks a refinery that produces the specific naphtha specifications required by JG Summit. Despite this challenge, JG Summit's facility is“highly efficient operationally,” Rodolfo emphasised, noting that Qatar, with its expertise in the hydrocarbon industry, would be an ideal investment partner.
Another opportunity lies with PASAR Corporation, which has also temporarily stopped operations. Rodolfo explicitly pointed out that“these facilities are ready for takeover.”
“The DTI sees these as live cases and good opportunities for a main Middle Eastern Fund or anyone interested in entering or expanding in the petroleum refining or petrochemical sector. The emphasis is on finding partners who can resolve the operational hurdles and bring these valuable assets back into full production,” Rodolfo said.
