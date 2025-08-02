Gaza Death Toll Rises To 60,430

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Local health authorities in Gaza confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 2023 has risen to 60,430 fatalities, with an additional 148,722 people sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

At least 98 Palestinians were killed and 1,079 others were injured in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours as a result of the ongoing Israeli genocide in the region, according to medical sources.

According to the same sources, the death toll since Israel's resumption of the genocide on March 18 after a two-month truce has also climbed to 9,246, in addition to 36,681 others injured.

Emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to target ambulance and civil defense crews, according to the health authorities.

The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression against the Gaza Strip after violating the ceasefire agreement on March 18th, following a two-month hiatus.

The attacks targeted various areas of the Strip, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.