Severe Weather Causes Power Outages In Eastern Australia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Sydney: More than 27,500 homes in the east coast Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) were without power because of damage from heavy rain, strong winds and snowfall, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Saturday evening.

ABC quoted local power provider Essential Energy as saying that impacted customers should prepare for the power outages to continue overnight, because though its crews were working to restore power "where it is safe to do so," severe weather would cause delays.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) said on its website that moderate to heavy rainfall was forecast to persist in the Coffs Coast, Mid North Coast, Upper Hunter and New England regions in the state Saturday afternoon, and it had issued 28 warnings about storms, and predicted minor flooding, as well as possible moderate flooding.

Nicole Hogan, assistant commissioner of NSW SES, said that heavy and persistent rainfall could cause roads to become flooded and impassable.

ABC also reported that snow had never been seen at these depths in the Northern Tablelands, and there were reports of up to 200 vehicles stuck in heavy snowfall.