Over 5,000 Foreigners Enter, Exit In Last 2 Months: NSIA
KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) says more than 5,000 foreigners entered and exited Afghanistan through the crossings and airports over the past two months of the current solar year.
In a statement, NSIA said 2901 foreign citizens, including 141 women, entered the country and another 2,295 foreigners, including 67 women, left the country during the period.
It said the registered figures suggested that 2,855 individuals entered the country via crossings, while 46 arrived through air.
Among them, 467 visited Afghanistan to explore ancient and historical sites, while the rest entered for work or educational purposes.
NSIA noted the highest number of foreign nationals (1,849) entered through Nimroz crossing border, followed by 470 individuals via land ports and airports of western Herat province.
The remaining visitors arrived through Torkham, Aqina port in Faryab province and Ishkashim crossing in Badakhshan province, the statement concluded.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment