Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 5,000 Foreigners Enter, Exit In Last 2 Months: NSIA

2025-08-02 02:00:20
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) says more than 5,000 foreigners entered and exited Afghanistan through the crossings and airports over the past two months of the current solar year.

In a statement, NSIA said 2901 foreign citizens, including 141 women, entered the country and another 2,295 foreigners, including 67 women, left the country during the period.

It said the registered figures suggested that 2,855 individuals entered the country via crossings, while 46 arrived through air.

Among them, 467 visited Afghanistan to explore ancient and historical sites, while the rest entered for work or educational purposes.

NSIA noted the highest number of foreign nationals (1,849) entered through Nimroz crossing border, followed by 470 individuals via land ports and airports of western Herat province.

The remaining visitors arrived through Torkham, Aqina port in Faryab province and Ishkashim crossing in Badakhshan province, the statement concluded.

