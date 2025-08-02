2 Children Drown In Daikundi While On Outing

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): Two children have been drowned and lost their lives in the Helmand River in Shahristan district of central Daikundi province, an official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Ghulam Ali Javed told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the Patazar Pul-i-Pay Ashkarabad area of the district.

According to Javed, the victims were 10-year-old Fereshta and 9-year-old Nariman.

He said local residents recovered the bodies from the river about half an hour after the incident.

The victims were members of nomadic families residing in the village of Sufak in neighboring Ghor province. Their bodies have been transferred to Ghor for burial.

This incident adds to a number of drowning cases reported this year in Daikundi, where several individuals have lost their lives while swimming or spending time near rivers.

sa