Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2 Children Drown In Daikundi While On Outing

2 Children Drown In Daikundi While On Outing


2025-08-02 02:00:20
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): Two children have been drowned and lost their lives in the Helmand River in Shahristan district of central Daikundi province, an official said on Saturday.

Police spokesman Ghulam Ali Javed told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the Patazar Pul-i-Pay Ashkarabad area of the district.

According to Javed, the victims were 10-year-old Fereshta and 9-year-old Nariman.

He said local residents recovered the bodies from the river about half an hour after the incident.

The victims were members of nomadic families residing in the village of Sufak in neighboring Ghor province. Their bodies have been transferred to Ghor for burial.

This incident adds to a number of drowning cases reported this year in Daikundi, where several individuals have lost their lives while swimming or spending time near rivers.

sa

MENAFN02082025000174011037ID1109876604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search