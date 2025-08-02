Cycling Competition Held In Ghor
FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): A cycling competition, featuring 55 athletes, was organised in two categories- a 15-kilometre distance race and a 200-meter one wheel race in western Ghor province on Saturday.
The competition was organised by the Cycling Federation in cooperation with the provincial Department of Sports and Physical Training.
The event was aimed at identifying top racers.
Jan Mohammad Haidari, deputy director of technical and professional at Ghor Sports and Physical Training Department, said:“The cycling completion was conducted in two categories- a 15-kilometre race and a 200-metre one-wheel race- with participation of 55 athletes.”
He said in 15km race, Ikramullah secured the first place, while Khyal Mohammad and Homayoun secured second and third place respectively. In one-wheel category, Hamid claimed first position Rafiullah second and Mujibullah third.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment