Cycling Competition Held In Ghor


2025-08-02 02:00:19
FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): A cycling competition, featuring 55 athletes, was organised in two categories- a 15-kilometre distance race and a 200-meter one wheel race in western Ghor province on Saturday.

The competition was organised by the Cycling Federation in cooperation with the provincial Department of Sports and Physical Training.

The event was aimed at identifying top racers.

Jan Mohammad Haidari, deputy director of technical and professional at Ghor Sports and Physical Training Department, said:“The cycling completion was conducted in two categories- a 15-kilometre race and a 200-metre one-wheel race- with participation of 55 athletes.”

He said in 15km race, Ikramullah secured the first place, while Khyal Mohammad and Homayoun secured second and third place respectively. In one-wheel category, Hamid claimed first position Rafiullah second and Mujibullah third.

