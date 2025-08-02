Month-Long Volleyball Tourney Concludes In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A month-long volleyball tournament, featuring 10 teams, has concluded in the capital of southern Ghazni province, with Haidar Karrar team emerging victorious, an official said on Saturday.

Director of Sports and Physical Training Bilal Mujahid told Pajhwok Afghan News the tournament was organized by the Volleyball Federation in cooperation with his department.

He said Haidar Karrar and Ariana teams found their way to the final of the event, where Haidar Karrar won the title after defeating their opposition.

He said the event was aimed at promoting volleyball game in the province, encouraging youth participation, strengthening the spirit of friendship, protecting young people from social harm and identifying new talents.

Meanwhile, participants expressed their satisfaction with the successful organisation of the tournament in the province.

One participant, Sher Ali, told Pajhwok that such tournaments could enhance athletes' experience and urged that facilities should be provided to athletes in various areas.

