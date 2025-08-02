80 Youth Provided Vocational Training In Samangan
AIBAK (Pajhwok): Vocational training has been provided to nearly 80 individuals in northern Samangan province, an official announced on Saturday.
However, the participants urged the caretaker government to pay more attention to creating long-term employment opportunities.
Labour and Social Affairs Director Maulvi Faiz Mohammad Raihan told Pajhwok Afghan News the participants were trained in areas such as furniture and upholstery, mobile phone repair, packaging, motorcycle repair and tailoring.
According to him, the programme ran for six months, during which participants received both theoretical and practical training in their respective trades.
Several young people who joined the programme expressed satisfaction with the opportunity but urged the government to take serious steps toward ensuring sustainable job creation.
Mohammad Idrees, one of the participants enrolled in the tailoring and upholstery sections, said:“I was previously unemployed and facing many challenges. Now I'm happy that I've been given the opportunity to learn a profession.”
He added that the government and aid organisations should create long-term job opportunities for youth in various sectors to help address the problem of unemployment.
Samiullah, another participant in the training programme, shared a similar view and also called for sustainable employment opportunities.
In recent years, similar vocational training programmes have been held in Samangan and hundreds of young people have received completion certificates upon graduation.
