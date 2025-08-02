Audfly Technology Unveils New Alpha Series Modules, Advancing The Future Of Directional Sound

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Audfly Technology, a pioneer in advanced acoustic engineering, this week announced the launch of its new Alpha Series directional sound modules - Alpha22, Alpha43 - marking a significant step forward in modular, ultrasonic-based audio solutions. The release highlights the company's push to make directional sound scalable, adaptable, and easier to integrate into modern systems.At the heart of Audfly's innovation is ultrasonic directional sound technology , which transmits audio in highly focused beams - similar to how a flashlight directs light. This technique enables precisely targeted audio delivery to a specific listener while minimizing sound spillover to surrounding areas.The technology has far-reaching applications across industries, including public kiosks, museums, healthcare devices, gaming consoles, automotive displays, and digital signage. Recent deployments in commercial and cultural spaces have generated strong interest from developers and researchers, particularly as privacy-focused audio experiences gain traction in open environments.“We're not just talking about speaker innovation - we're talking about a fundamental rethinking of how sound behaves in space,” said Dr. Peter Levinson, Professor of Audio Systems.“What Audfly is achieving with beamforming and ultrasonic modulation is pushing the boundaries of applied acoustics.”These waves self-demodulate in the air through a nonlinear process, producing audible sound only in the targeted direction - effectively turning the air itself into the speaker.Industry experts are taking note. Laura Chen, an audio systems integrator based in Berlin, commented:“What sets Audfly apart isn't just the hardware design. They've made this level of directionality scalable and modular, allowing it to be seamlessly integrated into a wide range of modern systems.”Real-world trials have reinforced the impact. At a recent community gallery installation in Tokyo, visitors described the experience as“uncannily private” and“immersive, but non-intrusive.” One attendee shared that they“could hear the narration clearly while standing right in front of the exhibit, but just a step to the side, and it disappeared.”Dr. Elena Moravec, Senior Analyst, added:“The potential here is enormous. As integration becomes easier and user experiences more seamless, directional sound is poised to become a mainstream solution in industries that rely on personalized audio.”With the introduction of the Alpha Series, Audfly positions itself as a key driver of the directional sound revolution. For acoustic engineers, product developers, and tech enthusiasts, the company's latest showcase underscores both what's achievable today and the opportunities that lie ahead for the future of sound.About the Alpha SeriesDeveloped by Audfly Technology, the Alpha Series is a modular family of directional sound solutions designed for seamless integration into kiosks, healthcare equipment, smart terminals, and digital signage. Utilizing ultrasonic-focused sound projection, the series supports plug-and-play deployment and flexible mounting options. The Alpha22, Alpha43, modules provide manufacturers and system integrators with scalable tools to create highly targeted, space-efficient, and privacy-friendly audio environments.

