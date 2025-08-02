Tamil Nadu: VCK Pushes For Anti-Caste Hate Legislation In Wake Of Dalit Youth's Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) Amid rising concerns over caste-based violence, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is hopeful that it can persuade the ruling DMK government to enact a special law targeting crimes driven by caste hatred in the upcoming session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The push comes in the wake of the brutal murder of Kavin Selvaganesh, a Scheduled Caste youth, in Tirunelveli district.

Although Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had previously stated in the Assembly that existing legal provisions were sufficient to handle such crimes, the VCK is lobbying behind the scenes to secure specific legislation addressing caste-driven atrocities.

Party sources say VCK leaders have been engaging the DMK leadership to highlight the need for a more focused legal framework.

However, a section within the party has expressed dissatisfaction with the state government's approach, alleging that enforcement of laws protecting Scheduled Castes has been lax.

They also questioned why the DMK doesn't treat Dalits as a political vote bank on par with Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

VCK general secretary and MP D. Ravikumar acknowledged that the DMK government had indeed rolled out several development programmes that benefited the Scheduled Caste communities, both directly and indirectly. But he stressed that protection of the community's constitutional rights was non-negotiable.

“The government has made significant strides in promoting education and entrepreneurship among Scheduled Castes,” he noted.

“From infrastructure development and scholarships to schemes like the Dr. Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme and reservations in government contracts, the DMK has introduced progressive measures. Reserved panchayats have their own targeted development schemes. Welfare initiatives like Magalir Urimai Thogai, free bus travel, and Pudhumai Penn have particularly benefitted Dalits and Most Backward Classes.”

Despite these efforts, Ravikumar insisted that development alone is insufficient without ensuring social equality.

“If atrocities and caste killings continue, they will derail all developmental progress. Educational or economic development may be the government's policy choice, but ensuring constitutional equality is its duty,” he said.

With pressure mounting from within and outside the party, the coming Assembly session could be crucial in determining whether Tamil Nadu takes legislative steps to combat caste hatred more decisively.