MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 2 - Press ReleaseAugust 2, 2025

Gatchalian: high time for increase in Teachers' Salary Subsidy

"The increase in Teachers' Salary Subsidy is a way for the government to help narrow the wage gap between public school and private school teachers. Kailangan din ng mga pribadong paaralan at mga private school teachers ng suporta mula sa pamahalaan. They are our partners in delivering quality education.

Under the Government Assistance to Private Basic Education Act, one of my priority bills this 20th Congress, I also proposed that priority shall be given to high-performing teachers. This is to incentivize private sector partners who uphold quality and help improve our learners' performance."

