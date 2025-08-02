Delhi's New CP Shows Dissatisfaction With Disposal Of Cases Under New Criminal Laws

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Soon after taking charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner, 1988-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer S.B.K. Singh has expressed dissatisfaction with the disposal of cases and has asked subordinate officers to pay special attention to the issue.

In a letter written to the Special Commissioners of Police, S.B.K. Singh stated that this matter will be reviewed in the next crime review meeting.

Sources said that following the commissioner's letter, one of the zones in Delhi has implemented a solution to ensure timely disposal of cases.

It has been decided that all pending cases and complaints will be closely supervised. Investigation Officers (IOs) will be divided into three groups, and all three inspectors of the police station will take over responsibility for one group each for close supervision. Earlier, only the SHO was responsible for supervision, while the other two inspectors were handling Law and Order arrangements and Investigations, respectively.

CP Delhi, S.B.K. Singh, noted in the letter wrote on Saturday, that during a review of the compliance of NCLs (New Criminal Laws), it was observed that the disposal of cases within the stipulated periods of 60/90 days, as prescribed under the new laws, is unsatisfactory and requires the personal attention of the Special Commissioners of Police.

He further stated that the status will be reviewed in the next Crime Review Meeting.

One officer, on the condition of anonymity, told IANS that the letter has been marked to the Special Commissioners of Police for Law and Order Zone-I, Zone-II, the Transport Range (including Metro, Railway, and Airport units), and SPUWAC (Special Protection Unit for Women and Children).

He added that under the new Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which replaces the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police are required to complete investigations within 90 days, with a possible extension of up to 180 days in special cases.