Over Rs 1,100 Crore Disbursed To 52.16 Lakh Gujarat Farmers Under 20Th PM-KISAN Installment

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Aug 2 (IANS) The families of more than 52.16 lakh farmers in Gujarat have received more than Rs 1,118 crore in the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, directly credited to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

This milestone was marked during a state-level 'PM-Kisan Utsav Diwas' event held in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the installment virtually from Kashi, more than three lakh farmers across Gujarat tuned in live to hear his address.

The Chief Minister noted that the PM-KISAN scheme has emerged as the world's largest DBT initiative, highlighting its transparent and equitable execution that has significantly strengthened farmers' trust in the Union government.

"Prime Minister Modi has proven how rapid and impactful governance is possible when driven by a commitment to public service," CM Patel said.

"Through schemes like PM-KISAN, PM-Jhan Dhan Yojana, and the PM Kisan Sampada Yojana, he has reaffirmed that the farmer remains at the heart of India's growth journey."

Chief Minister Patel emphasised that more than Rs 3.69 lakh crore has been distributed to 9.7 crore farmers across the country over 19 installments.

The 20th installment saw the disbursal of Rs 20,500 crore to farmers across the country, the Chief Minister said.

Gujarat alone has received a cumulative Rs 19,993 crore across all previous tranches, he added.

He said that agriculture spending has increased fivefold in the past decade, with 25 crore soil health cards distributed, and significant progress made in modern farming practices and mechanisation.

The newly approved PM Jan Dhan Yojana aims to uplift productivity in 100 underperforming districts across India, he added.

The Chief Minister also pointed to Gujarat's pioneering role in promoting natural farming and millet-based cultivation under the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"To advance this, the Gujarat Natural Farming Science University in Halol has been established," he said.

State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, speaking from Rajkot, urged farmers to embrace innovation and sustainability.

Anju Sharma, State Agriculture department's Additional Chief Secretary, detailed the comprehensive support framework for farmers -- from sowing to selling -- and reported that more than 11 lakh farmers have registered on the i-Kisan Portal to access various state-supported schemes.

Gandhinagar's event was attended by key dignitaries, including Shilpaben Patel, District Panchayat Chairperson; MLA Reetaben Patel; Sandeep Kumar, Animal Husbandry Secretary; Vijay Kharadi, Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Managing Director; and a large gathering of farmer beneficiaries and officials.

The PM-KISAN scheme, launched in 2019, provides eligible farmer families an annual income support of Rs 6,000 in three equal installments.

Fully funded by the Centre, this welfare scheme has transformed income assurance for small and marginal farmers across India.