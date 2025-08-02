PM-KISAN Scheme: 74,963 Manipur Farmers Receive Rs 18.09 Crore In 20Th Instalment

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Aug 2 (IANS) As part of the 20th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a total of over Rs 18.09 crore was disbursed to 74,963 beneficiaries in Manipur, further strengthening support to the state's farming community, officials said on Saturday.

A Raj Bhavan official said that Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday virtually participated in the national event marking the release of the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. The instalment was formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

A statement from the Raj Bhavan said that the Agriculture Department of the Manipur government, in collaboration with the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of each district, organised PM-KISAN Diwas across the state. The ICAR-KVK Imphal West and the ICAR Research Complex for North Eastern Hill Region, Manipur centre also celebrated PM-KISAN Diwas with special events commemorating this milestone.

Highlights of the programme included farmer-scientist interaction to share knowledge and build skills, and the distribution of agricultural inputs to beneficiaries, reflecting continued efforts to support farming communities at the grassroots level.

According to the statement, a record disbursement of Rs 20,500 crore is being transferred directly to the bank accounts of more than 9.70 crore farmers under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring transparency and eliminating any role of middlemen.

Launched in February 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme is a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at supporting the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under this scheme, farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, disbursed in three equal instalments directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Since its inception in 2019, the scheme has disbursed Rs 3.69 lakh crore to farmers through 19 instalments. The 20th instalment has provided an additional boost to the income of millions of small and marginal farmers, reinforcing the government's unwavering dedication to farmer welfare, rural upliftment, and the growth of the agricultural sector.

Manipur's Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Arun Kumar Sinha, Secretary to the Governor Sumant Singh, along with other officials, attended the event in Imphal.