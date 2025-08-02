Himachal Governor Visits Disaster-Hit Areas, Expresses Solidarity With Victims

MENAFN - IANS) Mandi, Aug 2 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday visited disaster-affected areas in Mandi to assess the situation on the ground and express solidarity with affected families.

The Governor visited Tungal Colony, near Jail Road, one of the severely impacted areas, and interacted with victims of the disaster. He inquired about their well-being and listened to their concerns with empathy and compassion.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives and property, he assured the families that all possible support would be extended by the administration.

Governor Shukla said both the state and the Central governments are working in close coordination to ensure timely relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction in the affected regions.

He emphasised the commitment of the government to provide shelter, food, medical aid, and other essential services to the victims without delay.

During the visit, the Governor reviewed the ongoing relief operations and directed officials to strengthen their efforts to provide swift and effective assistance.

He appreciated the proactive response of the district administration, disaster response teams, and local volunteers for their tireless efforts in helping those affected.

“The people of Himachal Pradesh have always shown remarkable courage and resilience in the face of adversity. The administration is working with urgency and dedication to provide relief and restore normalcy,” an official statement quoting the Governor said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mandi, Apoorv Devgan, briefed the Governor on the relief and rehabilitation work being carried out across the district.

The Governor also visited the Panchayat Bhawan, where arrangements have been made to accommodate displaced families.

He personally interacted with the affected families and assured them of continued support.

Earlier, the Governor visited the site of damage on Jail Road to take stock of the situation. He also paid a visit to the historic Gurdwara Guru Gobind Singh at Paddal and met a bereaved family that lost three members in the tragedy, offering them condolences.