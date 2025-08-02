Brahmos Missiles Will Now Be Manufactured In Lucknow: Modi In Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'During operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones, have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the Brahmos missiles... Brahmos Missiles will now be manufactured in Lucknow. Many major defence firms are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP Defence Corridor. Made in India weapons will soon become the strength of our forces...'
