Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Modi Blasts SP In Varanasi, Says Should He Ask Them Before Killing Terrorists


2025-08-02 10:12:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'Everyone understands that Pakistan is upset. But Congress and the Samajwadi Party cannot handle the pain that Pakistan is going through. Pakistan is crying, and here, Congress and SP are crying, seeing the condition of terrorists. Congress is constantly insulting the valour of our forces. Congress has called Operation Sindoor a 'tamasha'... In this politics of vote bank and appeasement, Samajwadi Party is no less. Their leaders were questioning why the Pahalgam terrorists were killed on this particular day? Should I call and ask them before taking any action? Anyone with common sense should be able to answer, do we need to wait to kill terrorists? Should we have given them a chance to flee? They are the same people who would give a clean chit to terrorists when they were in power, and now they are upset when terrorists are killed. They have a problem with the name of the operation as 'Sindoor'...'

MENAFN02082025007385015968ID1109876520

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search