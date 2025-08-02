Shashi Tharoor's Cryptic Reply On Rahul Gandhi 'Endorsing' Trump's 'Dead Economy' Jibe: 'He Has...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shashi Tharoor responded with a cryptic reply after he was questioned about Rahul Gandhi agreeing with Donald Trump's“dead economy” jibe, stating that the Lok Sabha LoP“has his reasons for saying so.”

“I don't want to comment on what my party leader has said. He has his reasons for saying so. My concern is that our relationship with the US, as a strategic and economic partnership, is important for us. We are exporting around 90 billion worth of goods to America. We can't be in a position to lose that or have it diminish significantly... " Shashi Tharoor told reporters.

A day after imposing 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US, Donald Trump had referred to India and Russia as“dead economies” and said he“does not care what India does with Russia.”

What did Rahul Gandhi say

The Congress MP made the comments after Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, endorsed Trump's jibe against India, saying that the Republican leader is right in saying that the Indian economy is“dead".

“Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. BJP has finished the economy to help Adani..." Rahul Gandhi had said earlier.

PM Modi's veiled response to Trump's jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a veiled response to Trump's“dead economy” jibe, while addressing a rally at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday.

“India is set to become the third biggest economy in the world , and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned,” said PM Modi.

India-US ties have been in focus after Trump, on July 30, announced 25 per cent tariffs on all Indian exports to the US, starting from August 1.

Trump tariffs

Following Trump's announcement of 25 per cent tariffs, India's jewellery industry had raised alarm, cautioning that over one lakh jobs will be affected.

“The handmade jewellery exports could be hit hard. These products may no longer be accepted or sold there,” said Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.