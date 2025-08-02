Budanov Survived Nearly 20 Assassination Attempts Since Start Of Full-Scale War
“Honestly? I don't even know. That's the truthful answer. I don't know the exact number. More than ten for sure. Frankly speaking, I think about 20,” he said.Read also: Nothing will change in Russia after Putin leaves – Budanov
As previously reported, in November 2023, Budanov's wife, Marianna Budanova, was poisoned with heavy metals. Following the incident, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate implemented enhanced security measures.
Photo credit: HUR
