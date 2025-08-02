Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Budanov Survived Nearly 20 Assassination Attempts Since Start Of Full-Scale War

Budanov Survived Nearly 20 Assassination Attempts Since Start Of Full-Scale War


2025-08-02 10:06:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with Moseychuk+ , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Honestly? I don't even know. That's the truthful answer. I don't know the exact number. More than ten for sure. Frankly speaking, I think about 20,” he said.

Read also: Nothing will change in Russia after Putin leaves – Budanov

As previously reported, in November 2023, Budanov's wife, Marianna Budanova, was poisoned with heavy metals. Following the incident, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate implemented enhanced security measures.

Photo credit: HUR

MENAFN02082025000193011044ID1109876502

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search