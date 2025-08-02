Government Updates Strategic Plan For Ukraine Facility Sobolev

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev on Saturday on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

“Two years have passed since we began preparing the Ukraine Plan. Now it's time to revise our commitments-adjusting deadlines by extending some and shortening others, adding references to specific EU legal acts, and clarifying the wording of certain steps,” Sobolev stated.

He noted that the possibility of amending the plan had been discussed with the European Commission from the outset.

“This is provided for in the Regulation establishing the Ukraine Facility. Our teams have been working together over the past few months to agree on the proposed adjustments,” Sobolev added.

He emphasized that the scope and substance of Ukraine's commitments to its European partners remain unchanged.

“We will continue implementing the Plan in line with its updated version. The revisions will affect steps beginning in the third quarter of 2025, so we are already transitioning to the new schedule. In fact, we will fulfill some obligations ahead of the timeline initially agreed upon with our partners,” Sobolev said, adding that the updated Plan is expected to be approved by the EU Council by the end of September.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government aims to secure $39 billion in external financing in 2025. Notably, Ukraine met 14 out of 16 performance indicators for the Ukraine Facility in the first quarter and is now set to receive EUR 12.5 billion in EU support this year.

