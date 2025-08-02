Kherson Officials Release Video Of Russian Shelling Aftermath In Korabelnyi District
“This is what one of the residential neighborhoods in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson looks like today after being shelled by Russian forces around noon. At least two residential buildings were damaged: windows were smashed, facades and roofs were destroyed,” Prokudin wrote.
He added that one of the injured individuals received medical assistance on-site, while the other was transported to a hospital.Read also: Russian attacks kill one, injure nine in Kherson region
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces fired on the Korabelnyi district from the occupied left bank of the Dnipro River, injuring two men aged 50 and 70.
Photo: Screenshot from video
