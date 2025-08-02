MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 1, 2025 12:16 am - Creative BioMart Enhances Epitope Mapping Services to Support Antibody and Vaccine Development

Creative BioMart, a biotechnology company focused on protein-related research solutions, has recently upgraded its epitope mapping service to better support researchers in therapeutic antibody development, vaccine design, and immunogenicity studies. The updated platform integrates multiple experimental approaches with customizable strategies, enabling more accurate identification of antibody binding sites and antigenic determinants.

Epitope mapping is a fundamental tool in immunology and molecular biology, used to pinpoint the

characterizing monoclonal antibodies, guiding vaccine formulation, and understanding immune recognition. It also plays a key role in optimizing antibody affinity, minimizing cross-reactivity, and evaluating the functional impact of epitope location on therapeutic efficacy.

Creative BioMart now provides a comprehensive portfolio of epitope mapping services tailored to the complexity of different research needs. The platform covers both linear and conformational epitope analysis and includes the following core services:

?Binding Activity Confirmation: ELISA or Western blot assays to verify the interaction between the submitted antibody and antigen.

?Glycosylation Analysis (Optional): Comparing antibody binding to glycosylated versus deglycosylated forms of the antigen to assess epitope accessibility.

?Overlapping Peptide Library Design: Synthesizing a series of overlapping peptides based on the antigen sequence to identify linear epitopes.

?Peptide Screening and Detection: Screening peptide libraries against client-provided antibodies to detect binding regions and confirm epitope specificity.

These methods are complemented by structural and computational analysis tools, such as in silico modeling and bioinformatics-assisted epitope prediction, to enhance mapping accuracy and efficiency. Whether for early-phase antibody screening or detailed mechanism-of-action studies, the upgraded services offer the flexibility and scalability required for diverse applications.

In addition to its core services, Creative BioMart supports integrated project workflows by combining epitope mapping with upstream antigen design, protein expression, and antibody production solutions. This allows clients to streamline their research pipelines from target validation to antibody optimization with minimal technical barriers.

“Our goal is to provide researchers with reliable and flexible solutions to explore antigen-antibody interactions at the epitope level,” said Linna, Chief Marketing Staff at Creative BioMart.“With the enhanced platform, scientists can perform precise mapping that informs rational antibody engineering, diagnostic design, and immunogenicity risk assessment.”

Creative BioMart remains committed to offering scientifically robust services that support advancements in immunology, oncology, infectious disease research, and biotherapeutic development.

