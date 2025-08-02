NEPCON ASIA 2025: Innovating Smart Manufacturing Ecosystems And Bridging Global Opportunities

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 1, 2025 12:20 am - Oct 28–30, 2025, NEPCON ASIA in Shenzhen is the premier event for electronics manufacturing. With 600+ exhibitors, hundreds of product launches, 40 conferences, and global matchmaking, explore new growth opportunities.

Taking place from October 28 to 30, 2025 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), NEPCON ASIA is the premier platform to discover the latest technologies and market trends, connect with new suppliers and products, and explore potential partnerships and distribution opportunities.

Featuring an ever-expanding showcase of automation equipment and technologies, the show empowers you to optimize your supply chain, reduce costs, and ensure quality and yield - all driving sustained growth in the electronics manufacturing industry.



Hundreds of New Product Launches

NEPCON ASIA 2025 will showcase hundreds of new products and solutions across SMT, testing and measurement, soldering, dispensing, semiconductor packaging, and automation. The show will feature over 600 leading exhibitors, including Yamaha, Hanwha, Fuji, Kurtz Ersa, Rehm, Tamura, Koh Young, TRI, ALEADER, Unicomp, Anda, and Axxon, connecting them with millions of buyers from high-growth sectors such as automotive electronics, semiconductors, and new energy.

The event aims to engage more than 2,000 buyers from emerging fields like low-altitude flight, embodied robotics, and AI, offering exhibitors invaluable exposure to new sectors.



Breakthrough Areas Driving Innovation

Several standout themed areas will debut, integrating industry resources and cutting-edge technologies, while showcasing packaging, testing, flexible manufacturing, assembly, and key components.

Key themed areas include:

. AI Smart Glasses Disassembly Area

. Flexible Manufacturing and Intelligent Transport System Area

. Low-Altitude Flight Components Disassembly Area

. Embodied Intelligence Robot Core Parts Disassembly Area

. Electronic Finished Products Automated Packaging Demonstration Area

. IGBT & SiC Packaging and Testing Demo Line



Conferences Empowering Industry Growth

NEPCON ASIA 2025 will host 40 high-level conferences covering advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, power electronics, robotics, and AI, empowering businesses to explore future technologies and seize new growth opportunities.

The SMTA South China High-Tech Workshop will feature global experts from China, the US, Japan, and Thailand, providing forward-looking insights for businesses.



Connecting Global Markets

As China's technology and manufacturing hub, Shenzhen offers a complete electronics ecosystem and unmatched supply chain advantages, providing exhibitors and visitors with opportunities to access its thriving industry cluster.

Through collaborations with overseas industry associations across Southeast Asia, the event will organize factory tours, business matchmaking and overseas networking salons, fostering deeper integration between Chinese and global electronics manufacturers.

Visitor pre-registration is now open. Join NEPCON ASIA 2025 to capture new opportunities, explore emerging markets, and enhance global competitiveness.

