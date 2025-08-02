How Often Should You Get A House Value Estimate?

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 1, 2025 1:53 am - Whether you're a long-time homeowner or have recently purchased your property, getting a house value estimate is more important than most people think.

Many assume you only need one when you're ready to sell, but that's far from the truth. Your home is one of your most significant financial assets, and keeping track of its value can help with planning, decision-making, and long-term financial security.

So, how often should you reassess your home's value? Let's break it down.

1. After Significant Renovations or Home Improvements

One of the most common times to update your house valuation is right after you've completed major renovations. These can include:

- Kitchen or bathroom remodels

- New flooring, roofing, or solar panels

- Adding a bedroom or extra living space

- Outdoor improvements like landscaping or a pool

Not only can these upgrades increase the livability of your home, but they also often raise its market value. An updated estimate will help you understand your return on investment and ensure your insurance coverage reflects the actual value of your upgraded home.



2. Before Refinancing Your Mortgage

If you're planning to refinance, lenders will usually require a current valuation of your home. A higher estimated value can increase your equity, qualifying you for better rates or unlocking access to home equity loans. Getting an estimate before approaching lenders can help you prepare and understand your borrowing potential.



3. Once a Year, as a Financial Check-In

Even if you're not making any big changes, reviewing your home's value annually is a smart move. It allows you to:

- Track your wealth and net worth

- Adjust your financial plans or retirement goals

- Make informed decisions about future renovations or investments

Think of it like reviewing your super, your insurance, or your budget. Your property value deserves the same attention.



4. When Local Market Conditions Shift

The property market is dynamic. Prices can rise or fall depending on interest rates, local development, school zoning changes, or buyer demand. For example, if a new shopping centre, train station, or highway access opens nearby, your suburb becomes more desirable. Getting an updated estimate during these times helps you stay in tune with the market and strike if the timing is right.

5. Before Selling or Renting Out Your Property

Of course, a fresh valuation is essential when selling, but also when considering renting out your property. It helps set realistic expectations for the sale price or rental income and ensures you're pricing your property competitively to attract the right audience. A current estimate also supports your decision-making, whether to sell now, hold, or rent, by giving you a clear picture of your home's potential in the current market.

How to Get a Reliable Estimate

While online tools offer a fast, general idea of your home's worth, they often rely on automated data and outdated sales. For more accurate insights, especially in a fluctuating market, speak with a local real estate professional. At Dimosons, we provide tailored, in-person assessments that reflect your property's unique features, recent improvements, and current market demand.

Curious about your home's current value? Book your free house value estimate with our team today and take control of your property's potential.