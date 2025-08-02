Innomaint Earns Global Recognition In 2025-2034 Hospital Asset Management Systems Market Report
August 1, 2025 - InnoMaint, a leader in intelligent maintenance management systems, has secured its place among top global players in The Business Research Company's recently published Hospital Asset Management Systems Global Market Report 2025–2034. This acknowledgment highlights InnoMaint's innovative strides in modernizing healthcare asset maintenance through smart technologies.
The report outlines a robust outlook for the hospital asset management market, projecting a surge from USD 32.61 billion in 2025 to USD 82.61 billion by 2029, with an impressive CAGR of 26.2%. This upward trend is propelled by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising investment in digital tools, and the urgency to enhance visibility and efficiency across hospital assets.
InnoMaint's Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) offers a powerful mix of AI, IoT, and cloud capabilities to automate and streamline key maintenance workflows in hospitals. From temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical storage to infection control audits and equipment traceability, InnoMaint helps healthcare providers stay compliant while improving patient care and reducing manual intervention.
In the report, InnoMaint is positioned alongside global giants such as GE Healthcare Technologies, IBM, Honeywell, Siemens Healthineers, and Zebra Technologies, reinforcing its credibility and growing international footprint in the hospital asset management landscape.
“This recognition further motivates us to transform hospital operations with reliable, intelligent, and regulatory-ready maintenance ecosystems,” said Mr. Srinivasan, Vice President – Sales at InnoMaint.“We're committed to helping healthcare organizations maximize uptime, ensure safety, and seamlessly transition to digital-first maintenance.”
The study segments the HAMS market by technology type (e.g., RFID, RTLS, ultrasound, infrared), application (asset tracking, compliance, environment monitoring), and end-user (hospitals, diagnostics labs, etc.). It also explores future trends like AI-powered decision-making, digital twins, and blockchain integration in asset lifecycle management.
About InnoMaint
InnoMaint is a leading cloud-based CMMS provider delivering real-time asset visibility, preventive maintenance, and compliance automation to enterprises across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and facility management. Trusted globally, InnoMaint empowers maintenance teams to boost uptime, reduce costs, and stay audit-ready through intelligent workflows.
