Rs 26.4 Lakh Cash, Gold-Plated Bangles Seized From 2 Kerala Men At TN's Coimbatore, I-T Dept Commence Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) In a significant seizure, Income Tax (I-T) Department officials have begun probing two Kerala natives, who were found with unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 26.40 lakh and gold-plated bangles, on Saturday, during a vehicle inspection at Ettimadai on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, I-T officials said.

The two men, identified as Abdul Hakkim (49) and Abdul Rahman (38), both residents of Thrissur district in Kerala, were intercepted at a police check post near the Ellaimakaliamman temple on the Salem–Palakkad National Highway.

They were reportedly on their way from Coimbatore to a jewellery shop in Thrissur, travelling on a two-wheeler when they were stopped based on a tip-off.

The inspection was conducted by a team led by Sub-Inspector Karthikeyan from KG Chavadi police station.

Upon checking their belongings, officials discovered the large sum of cash and gold-plated bangles, for which the duo could not immediately provide valid documentation.

Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police, K. Karthikeyan, visited the spot and questioned the men.

During preliminary questioning, the two claimed they had withdrawn the money legally and were carrying it to purchase jewellery in Thrissur.

However, the absence of supporting documents and the manner of transportation raised suspicions.

The police handed them over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

According to sources, I-T officials are currently verifying the source of the money, the mode of withdrawal from any financial institution, and whether the funds could be linked to hawala transactions -- a recurring concern along the Tamil Nadu–Kerala corridor, especially during election periods or festive seasons.

This incident is the latest in a series of similar cash hauls in the region.

In April this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, enforcement teams had seized more than Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash from vehicles travelling between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Likewise, gold smuggling and unreported cash movement through Coimbatore and Palakkad routes have increased in recent years, prompting enhanced surveillance and coordination between state and Central agencies.

Authorities have beefed up security and are monitoring movement along key highway check posts.

As of now, Abdul Hakkim and Abdul Rahman remain under Income Tax custody while investigations continue to ascertain whether there are any larger networks involved.