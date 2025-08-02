Three Suspected Maoist Operatives Arrested In Chhattisgarh, Explosives Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Aug 2 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough in anti-insurgency operations, security forces arrested three suspected Maoist operatives on Saturday in Bijapur district, recovering a cache of explosives and materials linked to extremist activity.

The arrests were made near Go Gunda village, under the jurisdiction of Kerala Pal police station, a region known for sporadic Maoist movements and heightened security surveillance.

According to Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav, the trio was apprehended during a coordinated operation involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police units. One of the arrested individuals was reportedly carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, indicating their alleged involvement in high-level Maoist activities.

The identities of the accused have not yet been officially disclosed, pending further interrogation and verification. The seized items include tiffin bombs, detonators, fuse wires, and other explosive components commonly used in improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Officials believe the materials were intended for sabotage operations targeting security personnel or infrastructure in the region.“The recovery of these explosives points to a larger network of logistical support and planned attacks,” said a senior officer involved in the operation.

The arrests come amid intensified security measures across the Bastar division, where Maoist groups have been observing 'Martyrs' Week' - a period often marked by increased militant activity.

Intelligence inputs had earlier warned of possible movements of armed cadres in forested pockets near the Bijapur-Sukma border, prompting search operations in vulnerable zones.

Sources within the police department suggest that the arrested individuals may have links to the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangh (DAKMS) and Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS), two frontal organisations often associated with Maoist mobilisation in tribal areas.

Investigations are underway to determine the extent of their involvement and any connections to recent incidents of violence. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody and will face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to dismantling Maoist networks and ensuring the safety of civilians in conflict-prone zones. Security forces continue to maintain a high alert across Bijapur, with further operations expected in the coming days.