We Are Trying Again': Saina Nehwal Posts Picture With Parupalli Kashyap Weeks After Announcing Separation
Saina took to Instagram to share a photo with Kashyap, set against a stunning backdrop of the sea and mountains.
"Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are-trying again," she wrote in the caption.
On July 13, Saina, in a surprising move, announced her separation from Kashyap. The couple, who have been together for over a decade, tied the knot in 2018.
“Life takes us in different directions sometimes,” Saina had written in her post last month.
“After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time."
Commenting on the post, fans welcomed the news and expressed their elation at the reunion of the couple.
The seperation announcement had come as a surprise to the sports community and fans alike, given Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap's long-standing bond both on and off the court. The two have been pillars of Indian badminton, frequently seen supporting each other at tournaments and sharing in each other's achievements.
Saina, a former world No. 1 and Olympic bronze medallist, has been a trailblazer for Indian women in sport. Kashyap, too, has had a notable career, representing India in global events including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
With the new Instagram post, the couple has hinted at withdrawing from the separation and continuing their future together.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment