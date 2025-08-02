St. Johnsbury Barracks / 1St Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4006800
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/02/25 at 0015 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, Vermont
ACCUSED: Miguel Santiago
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/02/25 at approximately 0015 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a domestic assault in the Town of Burke, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Miguel Santiago (28) had committed the offenses of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Criminal Threatening. Santiago was placed under arrest and was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Santiago was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 08/04/2025 at 1230 hours and was held at the Northeastern Correctional Complex without bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury 1068 US-5 #1 St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819 (802) 748-3111
