Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project Steals The Spotlight At India Gate
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / New Delhi, August 2, 2025: As the sun dipped below the Delhi skyline, India Gate came alive with the powerful performances of Meghalaya's finest grassroots musicians. The vibrant sounds of the hills met the heart of the nation, as the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP) brought soul, rhythm and identity to the ceremonial axis of New Delhi, turning the iconic site into a grand open-air stage celebrating music, culture and community.
These performers, drawn from remote villages and urban pockets of Meghalaya, are a testament to how sustained support and visionary leadership can nurture creativity and transform lives. Launched in 2022 and rebranded in 2025 as the Chief Minister's MGMP, the ₹69 crore initiative has supported over 7,750 artists with 13,000+ performances, creating a structured music economy with real impact.
The artists performing at the India Gate and Dilli Haat, includes:
Skubo Project: A youth-led Garo fusion collective
The Lynx: A reggae-inspired band from Jowai
Chegim Durama: A rising voice from Tura known for his evocative lyrics
Elena Sohktung & Band: An Indie-folk powerhouse from the Khasi Hills
Delhiites, this is your chance to witness the sound of Meghalaya- raw, rooted and real. It's not just a music performance; it's an experience of a state in harmony with its heritage and modern aspirations. Let the flavours of Meghalaya's pineapples delight your palate and the rhythms of the hills stir your soul.
About CM–MGMP:
First launched in 2022 and transformed into the Chief Minister's MGMP in 2025, the programme is one of India's most innovative music-driven empowerment initiatives. With over 38,000 live shows envisioned, artist earnings averaging ₹10,000 per performance, and an expanding ecosystem that reaches beyond state boundaries, CM–MGMP is redefining how grassroots talent finds voice, value, and visibility.
