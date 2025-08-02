Jordan Field Hospital South Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 2 (Petra) – In ongoing Jordanian efforts to stand with the brotherly people in the Gaza Strip, the Jordanian Field Hospital, South Gaza/7, on Saturday handed out more than 1,000 food parcels to people in the city of Khan Yunis.The parcels included food and essential supplies to meet the needs of the residents and strengthen their steadfastness."In coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, food parcels containing staple supplies, such as oil, rice, and flour, were distributed to our people and brothers in the Gaza Strip, through charitable associations and institutions in Khan Yunis," said the hospital's commander.The people of Gaza expressed their gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah II and Jordan for their firm and supportive stance, and their pride in the Jordanian Armed Forces for the humanitarian and medical role in Gaza.