Nothing Will Change In Russia After Putin Leaves Budanov
"Their system is fairly robust and stress-resistant. [...] The departure of Russia's current leader won't change anything. They have built a system in which any successor will, at the very least, remain within the same paradigm," Budanov said.
He added that Russia's power structure is fully consolidated, and any future successor to Putin is unlikely to bring about any significant changes.
"A whole generation of people has grown up in Russia who were born and have lived under President Putin - and many have already died for him. They can't imagine any other reality. Unfortunately, the system there is quite entrenched," Budanov said.
Earlier, Budanov stated that Russia was planning to spend approximately $1.1 trillion on rearmament to prepare for a potential war with NATO.
