Rewrite 'Distorted' History, LG Tells Writers At Chinar Book Festival

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called upon writers to think about rewriting history to correct facts that, he said, were distorted in the past. Speaking at the 'Chinar Book Festival' organised by the National Book Trust of India in Srinagar, the LG stressed the importance of making the new generation aware of India's rich civilizational legacy.

“New generation must be made aware that our civilization was economically prosperous and it was also the global centre of literature, science and spirituality. Ancient India was the engine of world civilization and culture. We gave the gift of science, mathematics, medicines to the world and we should be proud of our cultural, literary, scientific and spiritual heritage,” the LG said.

He added that“the roots of our knowledge and science have always been immense” and emphasised the need to“liberate ourselves from the colonial mindset.”“The new generation must be told that our heritage has been leading in the world and the gift of science that we have given to the entire humanity is incomparable,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called for reviving India's ancient knowledge system and making it a part of mainstream education.

He also urged the National Book Trust to publish and translate the Nilamat Purana, Rajatarangini, and Kathasaritsagara into various Indian languages.“These editions in regional language should also be prominently featured at international book festivals to introduce the world to J&K's unique literary heritage,” he said.

Further, the LG asked the NBT to actively promote famous literature from Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Dogri, Urdu, and Punjabi at book festivals and ensure their translation into various languages to reach a wider audience.

“The books open the window to the world. Books offer new ideas and fresh perspectives that change the way we perceive things and promote critical thinking. Chinar Book Festival will connect the new generation to our precious literary heritage and inspire them to preserve and promote our traditional wisdom left behind by our ancestors,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing an economic, cultural, and scientific renaissance. He said that in order to strengthen the nation's spiritual, social, and emotional unity, the unique contributions of writers and thinkers are essential.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of Saradaksarani – First National Exhibition of Sharada Alphabets – and the Kashmiri translation of the book titled Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh – Through the Ages. The winners of the Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya Amrit Kaal Story Writing Competition were also announced.

The event was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Prof. Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman, National Book Trust; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Prof. Raghuvendra Tanwar, Chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR); Dr. Amit Wanchoo, Chief Convener, Chinar Book Festival; Yuvraj Malik, Director, National Book Trust; vice heads of various educational institutions, senior officials, eminent literary personalities, book lovers, youth and children in large numbers.