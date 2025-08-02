Ankita Lokhande Seeks Help As House Help's Daughter And Friend Go Missing In Mumbai

Ankita Lokhande, the Pavitra Rishta star, has raised her voice for all when her house help's daughter and her friend went missing from Mumbai on July 31. She also posted an emotional alert on Instagram to call the duty of Mumbaikars and the Mumbai police to find out these girls. An FIR has been lodged about this incident.

What Happened: Missing since July 31

According to reports, the girls who have gone missing are apparently named Saloni and Neha. Reportedly, Neha is the daughter of Ankita Lokhande attendant (Kanta), alongside her friend. They were last seen around 10 AM on July 31, at a location near the Vakola area of Mumbai. Nothing much concrete has turned up ever since their vanishing.

Ankita Lokhande Seeks Help

Photos of the two girls and the FIR document appeared in the making of her post, evidently without her words about how seriously upset she is. She stated:

"They're not just part of our home-they're family. We are extremely worried... Request everyone-attention @mumbaipolice and #Mumbaikars-to spread the word and help in any way possible. Your support and prayers mean everything right now."

Official Response & Public Involvement

An FIR was registered under C.R. No. 921/2025 at Malvani Police Station, under Section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (minor kidnapping). The investigation is in charge of PSI Prakash Gorad. So far, there has not been much concrete proof in the case.

A worried netizen included in the comments of Ankita's post as follows:

“I saw that pink kurti girl yesterday-I think she boarded the 9:10 PM local from Vasai to Churchgate. She seemed uneasy...”

Ankita Lokhande's plea to the public achieves resonance, her message marrying celebrity reach with raw personal attachment. They may not be blood relatives, but Ankita views them as family, and that's absolutely how much and how deeply she cares.