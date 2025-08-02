Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Name Missing From Electoral Roll In Patna?


2025-08-02 09:00:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raises concerns as his name is reportedly missing from the electoral roll. Despite having a valid EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number, the application reportedly was unable to locate his name in the voter list.

MENAFN02082025007385015968ID1109876405

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search