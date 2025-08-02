RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Name Missing From Electoral Roll In Patna?

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raises concerns as his name is reportedly missing from the electoral roll. Despite having a valid EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number, the application reportedly was unable to locate his name in the voter list.

