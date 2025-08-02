Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Claims Of Arun Jaitley Threatening Him Over Farm Laws

In a sharp rebuttal to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent claims about being threatened over the farm laws, BJP leader Anurag Thakur reminds everyone that former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley died on August 24, 2019, well before the farm laws were passed in September 2020. Thakur accuses Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehoods and propaganda daily, demanding that he apologize to Arun Jaitley's family, the BJP, and the entire nation for his statements.

