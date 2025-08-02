Jr Women Hockey Nationals: Manipur, Kerala And Delhi Emerge Winners On Day 2

MENAFN - IANS) Kakinada, Aug 2 (IANS) The second day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship once again saw few dominating performances in Division 'C' matches with Goans Hockey, Hockey Mizoram and Raj winning their respective matches in the first half of the day.

Meanwhile, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Kerala and Delhi won their respective Division 'B' matches while Hockey Himachal drew with Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

In the first Division 'C' match of the day, Goans Hockey defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 4-0, with Priyanka Balmik (10', 25'), Prachi Parshuram Yadav (4') and Rashi Suryavanshi (59') scoring for Goans Hockey.

In the next Division 'C' match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Gujarat 9-0 with Anjana Xaxa (8', 26', 28, 32') scoring 4 goals, Z Laldintluangi (5', 10, 52') getting a hat-trick and Zothanmawii (16') and C Malsawmzeli (56') getting a goal each for their team.

In the final Division 'C' match of the day, Raj defeated Telangana Hockey 6-1, Mahavar Gayatri (9', 24, 25', 60') of Raj scored four goals for her team while captain Sakshi Sharma (40' 56') scored the remaining two goals. The lone goal for Telangana Hockey was scored by Chithuru Sandeep Raj Bhavishya (12').

In the first Division 'B' match, Manipur Hockey won 2-0 against Hockey Uttarakhand, two goals for Manipur Hockey were scored by Priya Devi Mutum (38') and Eleena Devi Keisam (55').

The next match saw Hockey Kerala defeat Le Puducherry Hockey 4-2, with Hockey Kerala captain Devipriya K S (21', 44', 59') soring a hat-trick, and one goal being scored by Lekshmi D (4'). Meanwhile, Dhivyasri (28') and Hemalatha (33') scored for Le Puducherry Hockey.

The second-to-last match of the day saw a 2-2 draw between Hockey Himachal and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Khushi Verma (15') and Bhoomi (19') scored for Hockey Himachal while Priyadharsini K (22') and Subalakshmi L (34') scored for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

The final match of the day saw Delhi defeat Hockey Arunachal 4-2 with Delhi's Nisha (2'), Dipika (18'), Anshika (41') and captain Subham (37') scoring for Delhi, while Lokam Loni (48') and Birang Hassa (60') scoring for Hockey Arunachal.