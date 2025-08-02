Jr Women Hockey Nationals: Manipur, Kerala And Delhi Emerge Winners On Day 2
Meanwhile, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Kerala and Delhi won their respective Division 'B' matches while Hockey Himachal drew with Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.
In the first Division 'C' match of the day, Goans Hockey defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 4-0, with Priyanka Balmik (10', 25'), Prachi Parshuram Yadav (4') and Rashi Suryavanshi (59') scoring for Goans Hockey.
In the next Division 'C' match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Gujarat 9-0 with Anjana Xaxa (8', 26', 28, 32') scoring 4 goals, Z Laldintluangi (5', 10, 52') getting a hat-trick and Zothanmawii (16') and C Malsawmzeli (56') getting a goal each for their team.
In the final Division 'C' match of the day, Raj defeated Telangana Hockey 6-1, Mahavar Gayatri (9', 24, 25', 60') of Raj scored four goals for her team while captain Sakshi Sharma (40' 56') scored the remaining two goals. The lone goal for Telangana Hockey was scored by Chithuru Sandeep Raj Bhavishya (12').
In the first Division 'B' match, Manipur Hockey won 2-0 against Hockey Uttarakhand, two goals for Manipur Hockey were scored by Priya Devi Mutum (38') and Eleena Devi Keisam (55').
The next match saw Hockey Kerala defeat Le Puducherry Hockey 4-2, with Hockey Kerala captain Devipriya K S (21', 44', 59') soring a hat-trick, and one goal being scored by Lekshmi D (4'). Meanwhile, Dhivyasri (28') and Hemalatha (33') scored for Le Puducherry Hockey.
The second-to-last match of the day saw a 2-2 draw between Hockey Himachal and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Khushi Verma (15') and Bhoomi (19') scored for Hockey Himachal while Priyadharsini K (22') and Subalakshmi L (34') scored for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.
The final match of the day saw Delhi defeat Hockey Arunachal 4-2 with Delhi's Nisha (2'), Dipika (18'), Anshika (41') and captain Subham (37') scoring for Delhi, while Lokam Loni (48') and Birang Hassa (60') scoring for Hockey Arunachal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment